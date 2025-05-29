Gary Edwin Robinson of Brooklyn to Receive 2025 Excellence in Theatre Education Award

The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University have named Gary Edwin Robinson, head of the Theatre Arts Program at Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn, NY, the 2025 winner of the Excellence in Theatre Education Award.

Co-founded by Carnegie Mellon University, the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League, the Excellence in Theatre Education Award recognizes a K-12 theater educator in the U.S. who has demonstrated exemplary impact on the lives of students and who embodies the highest standards of the profession. The award will be presented to Robinson at the 78th Annual Tony Awards in New York City on June 8. Robinson will receive $10,000 for the Theatre Arts Program along with tickets to the Tony Awards and Gala, while his students will receive a visiting Master Class taught by CMU Drama professors.

“Edwin not only delivers a powerful arts curriculum in the classroom, but he also brings students to meet the arts where they live onstage, backstage, in the community and in the world. We’re thrilled to celebrate Edwin’s commitment and accomplishments with the 2025 Excellence in Theatre Education Award,” said Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing in a joint statement.

Robinson has been a champion for expanding access to education in the arts for all students, often bridging the gap for underserved communities. He inspires his students to set goals beyond the stage and to imagine greater possibilities for their futures by highlighting the value of higher education. Robinson has developed programming opportunities to expose students to real-world opportunities and art. His students’ educational excursions have included off-Broadway shows, feature films and college tours. Through the Career and Technical Education pathway, students can shadow Broadway professionals, gaining the skills and confidence to pursue careers in theater or other industries.

“I get up and go to work, but it’s theatre to me,” Robinson said. “It’s very special when you see talent in young people, and they go on to colleges and universities to major in theatre arts. I knew from an early age this is what I wanted to do, and I want to help others find their way.”

Robinson attended P.S. 147 Elementary School and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Queens, focusing on music and art. Robinson went on to the Dance Theatre of Harlem and then to Howard University, where he earned his BFA in theatre education.