Broadway’s & Juliet Welcomes Gianna Harris in Title Role Beginning Tonight

Gianna Harris will step into the role of Juliet in Broadway’s & Juliet beginning June 10.

Harris joins the cast at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre directly from the original Broadway company of Hell’s Kitchen, where she was an alternate for the role of Ali. She also understudied the role of Tomika in School of Rock The Musical on Broadway before taking over the role in the first national tour. Harris succeeds Maya Boyd as Juliet, who played her final performance on June 8.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet features Joey Fatone as Lance, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Liam Pearce as Romeo, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique and Nathan Levy as François. Gabe Amato, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Joe Moeller, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, & Juliet features a soundtrack packed with Max Martin pop hits including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "I Want It That Way," "Confident" and more. The show has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.