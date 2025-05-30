Tickets Now on Sale for Art on Broadway, Starring James Corden, Neil Patrick Harris and Bobby Cannavale

Tickets are now available for the Broadway revival of Art, starring James Corden, Neil Patrick Harris and Bobby Cannavale. Yasmina Reza’s Tony-winning play, translated by Christopher Hampton, begins performances at the Music Box Theatre on August 28 and officially opens on September 16. The limited 17-week run will continue through December 21.

Scott Ellis directs the new production, which brings the sharp comedy back to Broadway for the first time since its 1998 debut. In Art, three friends find their long-standing relationship thrown into chaos when one of them buys a shockingly expensive all-white painting. Harris will play Serge, Cannavale will play Marc and Corden will play Yvan.

Originally a French-language play, Art premiered on Broadway in 1998 with Victor Garber, Alan Alda and Alfred Molina in the three roles. It went on to win the Tony Award for Best Play.

The design team for the revival will be announced soon.