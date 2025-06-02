They're Ready for Their Close-Up! See Exclusive Portraits of the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners

Norma Desmond isn't the only one ready for her close-up. The fan favorites of the 2024-25 Broadway season gathered on May 29 for the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards and snapped a few stunning portraits to commemorate a season of star-making performances.

See our exclusive photos of Sunset Boulevard's Nicole Scherzinger (Norma herself), Death Becomes Her's drop-dead diva Megan Hilty, BOOP!'s vibrant ingenue Jasmine Amy Rogers, Wicked's latest leading ladies Lencia Kebede and Allie Trimm, Just in Time's host with the most Jonathan Groff and many more. Because of fans like you, they've got brand-new trophies to add to their collections, and they're ready to take them for a spin.

Nicole Scherzinger had her close-up moment, winning Favorite Diva and Favorite Leading Actress for Sunset Boulevard. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Death Becomes Her star Megan Hilty reigns supreme as the winner of the Musical Performance of the Year honor at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

David Thaxton was on hand to celebrate as Sunset Boulevard took home the award for Favorite Musical Revival. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

BOOP! star Jasmine Amy Rogers charmed Broadway with her debut, winning Favorite Breakthrough Performance and plenty of hearts. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)