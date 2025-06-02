They're Ready for Their Close-Up! See Exclusive Portraits of the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners

Norma Desmond isn't the only one ready for her close-up. The fan favorites of the 2024-25 Broadway season gathered on May 29 for the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards and snapped a few stunning portraits to commemorate a season of star-making performances.
See our exclusive photos of Sunset Boulevard's Nicole Scherzinger (Norma herself), Death Becomes Her's drop-dead diva Megan Hilty, BOOP!'s vibrant ingenue Jasmine Amy Rogers, Wicked's latest leading ladies Lencia Kebede and Allie Trimm, Just in Time's host with the most Jonathan Groff and many more. Because of fans like you, they've got brand-new trophies to add to their collections, and they're ready to take them for a spin.