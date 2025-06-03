 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Secrets of the 2025 Tony Nominees: Red Carpet Survival and Ridiculous Talents

Tony Nominee Secrets
by Alexandra Pierson • Jun 3, 2025
Audra McDonald

What does it take to make it in show business? A little finesse, a particular set of skills and a whole lot of talent. In this career-focused installment of Secrets of the Tony Nominees, contenders reflect on what success looks like and how they’ve occasionally faked it till they made it.

Operation Mincemeat’s Jak Malone confesses to padding his resume with puppetry experience while Dead Outlaw’s Julia Knitel admits to shaving a few inches off her height. Death Becomes Hers Megan Hilty could win a prize for tirelessness, Glengarry Glen RossBob Odenkirk self-nominates for a busybody award and Yellow Face star Daniel Dae Kim makes a strong case for an imaginary prize for artistry and advocacy. Broadway may reward talent, but we’re here for the strange flexes.

Articles Trending Now

  1. Drama Desk Awards 2025: Maybe Happy Ending Wins Big, Audra McDonald, Sarah Snook, Jasmine Amy Rogers Among Top Honorees
  2. They're Ready for Their Close-Up! See Exclusive Portraits of the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners
  3. Sunset Boulevard, Maybe Happy Ending, Gypsy and More Nominated Productions to Perform at the Tony Awards
Back to Top