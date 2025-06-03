Secrets of the 2025 Tony Nominees: Red Carpet Survival and Ridiculous Talents

What does it take to make it in show business? A little finesse, a particular set of skills and a whole lot of talent. In this career-focused installment of Secrets of the Tony Nominees, contenders reflect on what success looks like and how they’ve occasionally faked it till they made it.

Operation Mincemeat’s Jak Malone confesses to padding his resume with puppetry experience while Dead Outlaw’s Julia Knitel admits to shaving a few inches off her height. Death Becomes Her’s Megan Hilty could win a prize for tirelessness, Glengarry Glen Ross’ Bob Odenkirk self-nominates for a busybody award and Yellow Face star Daniel Dae Kim makes a strong case for an imaginary prize for artistry and advocacy. Broadway may reward talent, but we’re here for the strange flexes.