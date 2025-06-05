How Tony Nominees Would Throw a Broadway.com 25th Anniversary Party

Who do you go to for expert party-planning advice? Theater people, obviously! We asked the nominees for suggestions on how to celebrate our 25th anniversary.

For a top-notch showbiz shindig, the nominees expect a carefully curated playlist, plenty of nibbles and, of course, a signature cocktail. Celia Keenan-Bolger hopes we dig into the Broadway.com archives scrapbook-style, Eureka Day’s Jessica Hecht is craving Tasti D-Lite, Just in Time's Gracie Lawrence requests karaoke showtunes and Purpose’s Kara Young is envisioning tasteful commemorative pins. Everyone’s vying for a spot on the planning committee. Death Becomes Her star Jennifer Simard suggests sprinkling on edible silver (for our silver anniversary), Gypsy’s Joy Woods wants to divide all of the appetizers into quarters (for our quarter-life celebration, natch!) and Buena Vista Social Club’s Natalie Venetia Belcon just wants to add Jason Momoa to the guest list. Whatever’s on the menu, everyone will definitely be serving looks!