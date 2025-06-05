The Queen of Versailles, Starring Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham, Is Now on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for The Queen of Versailles, the Stephen Schwartz-scored musical starring Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham as billionaire-couple Jackie and David Siegel. The production will open on Broadway this fall at the St. James Theatre, beginning previews October 8 with a red-carpet celebration scheduled for November 9, the day before the show's official November 10 opening.

The show is a reunion for Chenoweth and Schwartz, who are coming together on Broadway for the first time since Wicked premiered in 2003. Chenoweth is producing as well as starring in the show.

The Queen of Versailles, featuring a book by Lindsey Ferrentino, is an adaptation of the 2012 documentary of the same name. The production had its world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024, starring Chenoweth and Abraham. Michael Arden directs.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David “The Timeshare King” Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: They're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida—a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame, fortune and family.

The creative team includes music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, scenic and video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Christian Cowan, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan and orchestrations by John Clancy.