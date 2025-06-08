See the Stars on the Red Carpet at the 78th Annual Tony Awards!

Broadway's biggest night kicks off on the red carpet, and we're giving you a front-row seat! Check out all the looks from this year's Tony hopefuls, presenters and Broadway stars as they arrive at Radio City Music Hall for the 78th Tony Awards. The photos will continue to stream in as we count down to the start of the ceremony, so keep refreshing for the latest fashion showstoppers.

Gypsy's Momma Rose, Audra McDonald, nominated for her 11th Tony Award

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

George Clooney, nominated for his performance in Good Night, and Good Luck

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Roommate nominee Mia Farrow hits the carpet with her son Ronan Farrow.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Ashley Spencer and Jeremy Jordan, Tony-nominated leading man of Floyd Collins

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Oscar winner, former Tony Awards host and Hamilton's first "Bullet" Ariana DeBose makes her entrance. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Sadie Sink, a first-time Tony nominee for John Proctor is the Villain

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Maybe Happy Ending director Michael Arden gets a good-luck kiss from husband Andy Mientus. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Jennifer Simard, Best Actress in a Musical nominee for Death Becomes Her, hits the carpet.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Megan Hilty, the Madeline Ashton to Jennifer Simard's Helen Sharp in Death Becomes Her.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tom Felton is ready to make his Broadway debut this fall in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Ephraim Sykes, a Hamilton alum who also appeared on Broadway this season in Kenny Leon's revival of Our Town. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Oh, Mary! producers Lucas McMahon, Kevin McCollum, Carlee Briglia and Mike Lavoie

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Purpose nominee Kara Young, back for her fourth consecutive Tony Awards

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)