Marco Paguia and David Oquendo of the Buena Vista Social Club Band on Their Tony Recognition: 'We Feel so Honored'

On top of its 10 competitive Tony nominations, Buena Vista Social Club is being honored at this year's Tony Awards ceremony with a special award for the musicians that turn the Schoenfeld Theatre into a vintage Havana dance hall.

Music Director and pianist Marco Paguia and guitarist David Oquendo are two of the instrumentalists who bring the authentic sounds of Cuba to the stage every night, and Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook caught up with them before they officially accept their award from the Broadway community. "We feel so honored," said Oquendo of the special recognition. "At the same time, it's a big responsibility. Because we carry on our shoulders the legacy, the music from our ancestors, [on] the biggest stage for musical theater in the world."

Watch the full video below.