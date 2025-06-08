See What It Takes to Get Radio City Ready for the 78th Annual Tony Awards

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8 on CBS. Want a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to get the iconic New York City venue ready for Broadway's biggest night? The Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook caught up with executive producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner.

The duo partnered to form White Cherry Entertainment back in 1999 and have lent their talents and expertise to producing the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Kennedy Center Honors and numerous other sizable broadcasts. "What we try to do is take something that plays really well in a theater and adapt it to television so the people at home really have an experience beyond just seeing it," Weiss said of the Tonys. "People really get to see what's out there on Broadway, which is really our purpose: to show it in as best light as we possibly can."

Watch the full video below.