Dead Man Walking with Dead Outlaw's Andrew Durand, Episode 4: Knockin’ 'Em Dead at the Tony Awards

In Dead Outlaw, Broadway's pitch-dark musical comedy about a mummified corpse who ends up as a carnival attraction, Andrew Durand plays Elmer McCurdy—the failed robber, posthumous sensation and dead outlaw of the title. It's not a spoiler to say that Durand spends a portion of the show propped up and lifeless in a coffin. But things are much livelier for him behind the scenes.

In episode four, it’s Tony Sunday! Our favorite outlaw brings us along to the awards show dress rehearsal at Radio City Music Hall where director David Cromer–as Andrew–improvises a pretend Best Actor acceptance speech and host Cynthia Erivo brings down the house. Then, the nominees make their entrance on the red carpet and Andrew gives us a closer look at his custom Brooks Brothers suit: It’s giving red velvet Little Debbie in the best way.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.