Pirates! The Penzance Musical Will Record an Original Broadway Cast Album

News
by Hayley Levitt • Jun 12, 2025
Nicholas Barasch, Ramin Karimloo and David Hyde Pierce in "Pirates! The Penzance Musical"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Pirates! The Penzance Musicalnow running on Broadway at the Todd Haimes Theatre, will record an original Broadway cast album, due on CD and in streaming and digital formats this summer. The jazz-infused, New Orleans-style adaptation of the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera began performances April 4, opening April 24, and is scheduled to run through July 27. 

The production stars Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley). The cast also includes Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Eddie Cooper, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Cooper Stanton and Bronwyn Tarboton.

With music by Arthur Sullivan and a libretto by W.S. Gilbert, The Pirates of Penzance first premiered in New York in 1879; Joseph Papp’s 1981 Broadway production, starring Linda Ronstadt and Kevin Kline, won the Tony Award for Best Revival, and was turned into a 1983 film. The new adaptation by Tony winner Rupert Holmes features orchestrations by Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, music direction by Joubert, choreography by Tony winner Warren Caryle and direction by nine-time Tony nominee Scott Ellis. The production earned a 2025 Tony Award nomination for Best Revival of a Musical. 

