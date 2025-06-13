See Jean Smart at the Broadway Opening of Call Me Izzy

Call Me Izzy, a one-woman play written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, celebrated its Broadway opening on June 12. Tony nominee and six-time Emmy winner Jean Smart performs the solo show at Studio 54, her first time back on Broadway in 25 years. She holds the stage as the title character, a woman from rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out.

Read Broadway.com's interview with Wax, who makes his Broadway playwriting debut with Call Me Izzy. And see production's trio of collaborators on the opening-night red carpet.

Call Me Izzy playwright Jamie Wax (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)