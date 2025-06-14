Get Tickets: Draco Returns as Tom Felton Joins Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway debut of Tom Felton, who will play Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child starting in November. Felton is best known for playing the younger version of the character in all eight Harry Potter films from 2001 to 2011. Felton will appear in the play from November 11, 2025 through May 10, 2026.

This will be the first time a member of the original Harry Potter film cast has joined the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Written by Jack Thorne and based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tells a new story taking place 19 years after the end of the original series. Draco, now a father, along with Harry, Ron and Hermione are all grown up and sending their own children off to Hogwarts.

“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life," Felton said when the news was first announced. "Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes—and of course his iconic platinum blond hair—and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community.”

Winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child plays at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway. Click here for tickets and more information.