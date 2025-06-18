Roastmaster General Jeff Ross Will Bring Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride to Broadway This Summer

Jeff Ross, nicknamed the "Roastmaster General" for his ubiquity at celebrity roasts, will come to Broadway with his solo show Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride. Performances will run from August 5 through September 29 at the Nederlander Theatre with an official August 18 opening. The limited eight-week Broadway engagement will follow Ross' summer tour.

"Ever since my Aunt Bess took me to see Jackie Mason on Broadway when I was young, I’ve daydreamed about performing my own classy and uncensored one-man show,” said Ross in a statement. “I’m honored and excited by the opportunity to share my origin story of how I became the motherf*n Roastmaster General! This new show is designed to be a cathartic experience shared with others—I encourage you to bring friends that you care about, people that might be going through tough times. I will shake them out of it with an evening of uncensored jokes, uplifting stories, songs and even some live roasting of the bravest volunteers.”

The show will be directed on Broadway by Stephen Kessler (Vegas Vacation, Paul Williams: Still Alive), with creative consultation by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and dramaturgy by Seth Barrish (Mike Birbigilia: The Old Man & the Pool).

Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, Take a Banana for the Ride is a hilarious and cathartic comedic experience about life and human resilience.