Rolling Thunder, Vietnam Musical Set to the Hits of the Era, Has Its Complete Cast

The complete cast and creative team is set for Rolling Thunder, a show described as "part rock concert, part documentary" about the Vietnam War and set to the rock songs of the era. The show will begin performances at New World Stages on July 10 with an official opening set for July 24.

Rolling Thunder tells the heartfelt stories of young soldiers caught in the abyss of the Vietnam War and the galvanizing protest movement that sought to end it. The cast includes Drew Becker (Johnny), Cassadee Pope (Linda), Justin Matthew Sargent (Thomas), Daniel Yearwood (Andy), Courtnee Carter (Lauren and others) and Deon’te Goodman (Mike and others). Understudies are Ethan Hardy Benson and Erin Ramirez.

The creative team for Rolling Thunder includes Wilson Chin (set design), Andrea Lauer (costume design), Jake DeGroot (lighting design), Mike Tracey (sound design) and Caite Hevner (video design). Arrangements and orchestrations are by Chong Lim AM and Sonny Paladino, with U.S. music supervision and music direction by Sonny Paladino.

The show will feature the music of Paul Simon, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Roberta Flack, Mick Jagger and Keith Richard, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weill, Gladys Knight, Curtis Mayfield, among other legendary artistis of the '60s and '70s. The book is by Australian journalist and writer Bryce Hallett, with direction by Kenneth Ferrone. Rolling Thunder was first staged in Australia in 2014 and revived in 2023.