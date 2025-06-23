Manhattan Theatre Club Reveals Casting for Broadway’s Punch and Off-Broadway’s The Monsters

Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed initial casting for its 2025-26 season, featuring James Graham’s Punch on Broadway and Ngozi Anyanwu’s The Monsters Off-Broadway.

Punch, directed by Adam Penford, will begin previews on September 9 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, with an official opening on September 29. Will Harrison, making his Broadway debut, is known for his work on Daisy Jones & The Six and Manhunt. He stars alongside Camila Canó-Flaviá, who has appeared on Broadway in Network and Patriots, Sam Robards, whose film credits include A.I.: Artificial Intelligence and American Beauty and who has appeared on Broadway in The 39 Steps and Absurd Person Singular and Lucy Taylor, who appeared on Broadway in Betrayal.

Based on Jacob Dunne’s book Right from Wrong, the play follows Jacob, whose life changes forever after a fatal mistake lands him in prison. As he tries to rebuild, he finds an unexpected path to redemption through the family of the boy he killed. The production will run simultaneously on Broadway and in London’s West End.

Off-Broadway, The Monsters, written and directed by Anyanwu, will premiere at New York City Center Stage II with previews starting January 23, 2026 and opening set for February 11. The world premiere stars Aigner Mizzelle, who appeared in Chicken & Biscuits, as LIL and Okieriete Onaodowan, known for his performances in Hamilton and the TV series Station 19, as BIG. Presented in co-production with Two River Theater, the play explores the complicated relationship between siblings against the backdrop of mixed martial arts.

Additional casting and creative team announcements will be made in the coming months.