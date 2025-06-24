Inside the 2025 Broadway Across America/BTC Apprenticeship on The Broadway Show

What does it take to build a career in theater? For the 2025 Broadway Across America/BTC Regional Apprenticeship participants, it started with 13 weeks of immersive, hands-on experience in BAA offices across North America. Sponsored by the John Gore Organization, the paid program is designed for those with a demonstrated passion to increase the involvement of people historically underrepresented in American theater. This past April, after 13 weeks in their local offices, the group came together in New York City for the first time to visit the JGO headquarters, network with industry professionals, tour the Museum of Broadway and see Broadway shows. “It’s an amazing experience,” said Cincinnati Apprentice Courtney Hammonds. “I’m so glad I had the opportunity to come here. I need to find a way to come here again.”

Watch the video below to see the 2025 group in action on The Broadway Show.