Chess, Starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher, Sets Broadway Theater and Dates

The Broadway revival of Chess has an official home and dates. The production, starring the previously announced Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher, will begin previews on October 15 and open on November 16 at the Imperial Theatre.

Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), this revival will feature a new book by Emmy winner Danny Strong (Dopesick). The music and lyrics are by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and EGOT winner Tim Rice, based on an idea by Rice. Music supervision is by Brian Usifer.

The cast will be led by Tony winner Tveit as American chess champion Freddie Trumper, Emmy nominee Lea Michele as Florence Vassey and Nicholas Christopher as Soviet grandmaster Anatoly Sergievsky.

Set during the Cold War, Chess is the iconic musical where power and passion collide. It’s America versus Russia at the World Chess Championship, where the espionage and romance are as complicated and exhilarating as the game itself. For the two players and the woman caught between them, everything—personal, professional and political—is on the line, and no one plays by the same rules.

Originally released as a concept album in 1984, Chess premiered in London’s West End in 1986. A reworked Broadway version opened in 1988 and ran for two months. A 2018 West End revival brought the show renewed attention.

The revival adds to a Broadway season already embracing ABBA, with Mamma Mia! returning to the Winter Garden Theatre this summer.

Additional casting and creative details will be announced soon.