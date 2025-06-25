 Skip to main content
Watch 2025 Jimmy Awards Winners Fabiola Caraballo Quijada and Chris Hayes Reflect on Their Big Night on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Beth Stevens • Jun 25, 2025
Chris Hayes and Fabiola Caraballo Quijada

The Broadway Show’s Paul Wontorek sits down with Fabiola Caraballo Quijada and Chris Hayes, winners of the 2025 Jimmy Awards. Each received a $25,000 scholarship after standout performances at the 16th annual ceremony, held June 23 at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre and hosted by Josh Groban.

Caraballo Quijada represented the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards and delivered a standout performance of “Astonishing” from Little Women. Hayes came through the Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards and impressed with “She Loves Me” as his solo.

The two winners talk about the rush of emotion, the joy of connecting with fellow nominees, and the thrill of performing on a Broadway stage. As Hayes puts it, “This is only the beginning.”

