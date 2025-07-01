Heathers the Musical Extends By Four Months Off-Broadway

The off-Broadway production of Heathers the Musical has extended by four months. Originally scheduled to make its New York City return in a limited engagement at New World Stages through September 28, the musical will now play through January 25, 2026.

The show stars Tony nominee Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes, leading the production as Veronica Sawyer and Jason "J.D." Dean, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke and Elizabeth Teeter as Heather MacNamara. The cast also includes Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

Based on the 1989 cult film by Daniel Waters that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers the Musical features music, lyrics and book by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy. The production will be directed by Andy Fickman, who staged the musical's U.K. production.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers—three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather—her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D. turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.