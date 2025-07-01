Tessa Albertson Joins Ella Stiller and Christopher Briney in Off-Broadway’s Dilaria

Tessa Albertson is joining the cast of Julia Randall’s Dilaria off-Broadway, following Chiara Aurelia's departure to join the cast of John Proctor is the Villain. Albertson joins the world premiere production, directed by Alex Keegan, at the DR2 Theatre on July 15 for three weeks only.

Best known from the TV series Younger, Albertson's stage credits include All Nighter, I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire and Shrek the Musical. Albertson joins Ella Stiller and Christopher Briney.

Dilaria explores a generation raised on true crime, reality TV and social media.

The production features set design by includes Frank J. Oliva, lighting design by Paige Seber, costumes design by Lily Cunicelli and video design by Erin Sullivan.