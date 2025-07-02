Romy & Michele: The Musical Will Premiere Off-Broadway in the Fall

Romy & Michele: The Musical, an adaptation of the 1997 cult comedy film, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, which starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino, will premiere off-Broadway this fall. The production, directed by Kristin Hanggi, will begin performances at Stage 42 on October 14 with opening night set for October 28.

The musical features a book by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff, music and lyrics by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay inspired by ’80s and ’90s pop with orchestrations by Keith Harrison Dworkin.



For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. When Romy and Michele are invited to their 10-year high school reunion Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy, very reluctantly, agrees to go but only if they come up with something to impress their classmates. To this end the two hatch an outrageous scheme to totally reinvent themselves.

The cast and more of the creative team will be announced at a later date.