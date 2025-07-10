 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Walk to Work with Krystal Hernandez, SIX's Queen of Confidence

The Broadway Show
by Hayley Levitt • Jul 10, 2025
Krystal Hernandez
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Krystal Hernandez is SIX's Anna of Cleves, the unflaggingly self-possessed fourth wife in Broadway's histo-remix. By the way she gets down at the Lena Horne Theatre with the abandon of Cardi B (her queen-spo), you'd never guess that Hernandez nearly skipped the open call that led to her Broadway debut. Fortunately, the voices telling her "you might as well just try" won the day.

Hear how Hernandez ascended the throne and more as she takes a walk to work with Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper. 

Related Shows

SIX: The Musical

from $72.42

Star Files

Krystal Hernandez

Articles Trending Now

  1. History Gets Sexypants: Top 25 Broadway Shows That Really Happened
  2. Helen J Shen on Her Year of Maybe Happy Ending: 'This Is Beyond Anything I Could've Ever Dreamed'
  3. Lencia Kebede on Being Wicked's New Green Girl: 'My Soul Is Singing Right Now'
Back to Top