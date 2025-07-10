Walk to Work with Krystal Hernandez, SIX's Queen of Confidence

Krystal Hernandez is SIX's Anna of Cleves, the unflaggingly self-possessed fourth wife in Broadway's histo-remix. By the way she gets down at the Lena Horne Theatre with the abandon of Cardi B (her queen-spo), you'd never guess that Hernandez nearly skipped the open call that led to her Broadway debut. Fortunately, the voices telling her "you might as well just try" won the day.

Hear how Hernandez ascended the throne and more as she takes a walk to work with Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper.