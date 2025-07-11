With London's Evita and Waiting for Godot on the Way, the Sun Never Sets on Jamie Lloyd

Jamie Lloyd’s simultaneously stripped down and amped up production of Sunset Boulevard, playing its final Broadway performance on July 20, walked away from this year’s Tony Awards with the coveted prize for Best Revival of a Musical. Even so, the show’s greatest distinction would still have to be its unrivaled standing as the most memeified production of the season. When Broadway becomes the chatter of TikTok, you know you’ve hit a vein.

Lloyd gained throngs of fans this season for his dark aesthetic, rebellious sensibilities and view of a theater’s four walls as light suggestions. And good news for his new acolytes—there’s plenty more where that came from. His moody, youthful Evita, starring Rachel Zegler, is lighting up the London stage as we speak; and we’re just a few months out from his take on the Beckett classic Waiting for Godot, starring Bill & Ted besties Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

See Lloyd in conversation with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens as he looks ahead to the next projects bound to set the stage—and the internet—on fire.