New Stars Step In: Taye Diggs, Wayne Brady, Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas Take the Stage in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 22, 2025
Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady
(Photos: Evan Zimmerman)

Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady return to Broadway in Moulin Rouge! beginning July 22 as the Duke of Monroth and Harold Zidler, respectively. Both will play limited engagements at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, with Diggs performing through September 28 and Brady through November 9.

Brady, a five-time Emmy winner best known for his improvisational comedy on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, was last seen on Broadway in the 2024 revival of The Wiz as the title character. His Broadway credits also include Chicago and Kinky Boots. He currently hosts the CBS game show Let's Make a Deal. Diggs originated the role Benjamin Coffin III in the musical Rent, and has performed on Broadway in Chicago, Wicked and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His film credits include How Stella Got Her Groove BackThe Wood and The Best Man.

Brady takes over the role of Zidler from Austin Durant while Diggs assumes the role of the Duke from Andy Karl. On July 22, the cast also welcomes Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas, who take over the lead roles of Satine and Christian from Solea Pfeiffer and Jordan Fisher.

A Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! is a stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s popular film, mashing up more than 160 years of music, from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The show is directed by Alex Timbers with a book by John Logan.

