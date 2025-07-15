 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Brenda Pressley Begins Her Run in Tony-Winning Best Play Purpose

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 15, 2025
Brenda Pressley
(Photo c/o Polk & Co.)

Brenda Pressley begins her Broadway run in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Purpose on July 15. She takes over the role of matriarch Claudine Jasper, replacing the production's original Tony-nominated Claudine, LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Pressley began her theatrical career in And Still I Rise, written and directed by Maya Angelou, and has performed on Broadway in the original company of Dreamgirls, as well as in The Lyons opposite Linda Lavin, Richard Greenberg’s The American Plan and Cats. Pressley joins the current acclaimed ensemble of Purpose, which includes Jon Michael HillHarry LennixGlenn DavisAlana Arenas and Kara Young.

Set in the home of a powerful Black family, Purpose follows the return of the youngest son—and an unexpected guest—that forces the Jaspers to confront faith, identity and the echoes of Black radicalism. The production earned six 2025 Tony Award nominations, with nods for Hill, Lennix, Davis and Jackson, and wins for Best Play and for Young's featured performance (her second consecutive Tony win). 

Directed by Phylicia RashadPurpose will run at the Hayes Theater through August 31.

Related Shows

Purpose

from $81.42

Star Files

Brenda Pressley

Articles Trending Now

  1. History Gets Sexypants: Top 25 Broadway Shows That Really Happened
  2. Tony Awards Administration Committee Announces 2025-26 Season Nominators
  3. Call Me Izzy Star Jean Smart on the Role That Pulled Her Back to Broadway
Back to Top