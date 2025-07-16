Odds & Ends: Merrily We Roll Along Theatrical Release, Phillipa Soo and Josh Gad in Jesus Christ Superstar and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Merrily We Roll Along Rolls Into Theaters This December

Sony Pictures Classics, in collaboration with Fathom Entertainment, will premiere Merrily We Roll Along, the live filmed version of the 2024 Tony-winning revival, in theaters worldwide beginning December 5. Directed by Maria Friedman, the production starred Tony Award winners Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, alongside Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clark and Reg Rogers. The musical features a score by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth.

Phillipa Soo and Josh Gad Join Hollywood Bowl's Jesus Christ Superstar

Casting for the Hollywood Bowl's summer mounting of Jesus Christ Superstar continues to heat up. Tony nominees Phillipa Soo and Josh Gad are the latest additions, taking on the roles of Mary and Herod, respectively. They join the previously announced Cynthia Erivo (Jesus), Adam Lambert (Judas), Raúl Esparza (Pontius Pilate) and Milo Manheim (Peter). The featured cast also includes Zachary James as Caiaphas; Tyrone Huntley as Simon; Brian Crum as Annas; Ian Ward, Joey Taranto, Clinton Roane, Lorenzo Benet, Cooper Clack and LT Martinez as the Apostles; Isaiah Bailey as the Priest; Brad Sharp as Apostle and Priest; John E Lucas as Priest; Summer Greer as Soul Singer; Oyoyo Joi and Krystle Rose Simmons as Apostles and Soul Singers; and Emily Goglia as Maid by the Fire. Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo directs and choreographs the production, running at the outdoor venue from August 1-3.

Alex Newell, Jonathan van Ness, Laverne Cox and More Fill Out One-Night Concert of The Drowsy Chaperone

Stars have been announced for a one-night-only concert performance of The Drowsy Chaperone at Carnegie Hall on October 20. Kicking off the fourth annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival, the company comprises an all-trans and nonbinary cast, directed by Tony nominee L Morgan Lee: Emmy Award winner Laverne Cox as The Drowsy Chaperone, Joslyn Defreece as Underling, Tony Award winner Alex Newell as Janet Van De Graaf, Peppermint as Mrs. Tottendale, Emmy Award winner Jonathan van Ness as Man in Chair and Betty Who as Robert Martin. All net profits from the concert will benefit Breaking the Binary Theatre, Trans Lifeline and Black Trans Liberation.

Kenny Leon, Rebecca Luker and More to Be Inducted Into the Theater Hall of Fame

The Theater Hall of Fame has named its 2025 inductees: director-mentor Anne Bogart; producer and former National Endowment for the Arts chair Rocco Landesman; Tony-winning director Kenny Leon; three-time Tony-winning director-choreographer Kathleen Marshall; Tony- and Oscar-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell; Tony-nominated actor Richard Thomas; former Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola; and, posthumously, three-time Tony-nominated actor Rebecca Luker. The 54th annual induction ceremony will be held in the fall at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre.

Minnie Driver to Perform West End Solo Play Every Brilliant Thing

Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Minnie Driver will perform in the West End premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, a solo play written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Jeremy Herrin and Duncan Macmillan. The extended engagement @sohoplace theatre will run through November 8, with Driver leading the production for its final four weeks beginning October 13.