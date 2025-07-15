Jean Smart, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More Nominated for 2025 Emmy Awards

The 2025 Emmy nominations were announced today, and a bevy of Broadway alums top the list.

Jean Smart, a six-time winner and current star of the solo play Call Me Izzy, earned yet another nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in Hacks. She's up against Tony nominee Uzo Aduba (The Residence) as well as Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear). Tony nominee and 2022 Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph also returns to the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary.

The Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie category is also jam-packed with usual suspects of the stage including Tony nominee Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Meghann Fahy (Sirens), Tony nominee Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), and Tony nominee Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex), with Rashida Jones (Black Mirror) rounding out the category. Meanwhile, the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie category includes Tony nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief) and Tony nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, who was seen on stage this past Broadway season as Iago in the Denzel Washington-led Othello.

Other notable nominees include Tony winner Deirdre O'Connell (The Penguin), Tony nominee Carrie Coon (The White Lotus), Tony nominee Ruth Negga (Presumed Innocent), Tony nominee Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons), Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Shrinking) and Tony nominee Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus). Tony winner, Wicked film star and recent host of the 2025 Tony Awards Cynthia Erivo also earned a nomination for her guest appearance on the Peacock comedy series Poker Face.

The 77th annual Emmy Awards will be held on September 14, hosted by Nate Bargatze. For the full list of 2025 Emmy nominees, click here.