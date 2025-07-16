The Reimagined Beauty and the Beast Is Set to Make New Core Memories

For Fergie L. Philippe, one of the delights of starring in a reimagined version of Disney's stage musical Beauty and the Beast is getting to introduce the story to a new generation of first-time theatergoers.

"Every single person I've talked to has been like, 'This was my first Broadway show,' or, 'This was the first cast album,' 'This was the first tour,'" Philippe, who plays the Beast in the North American tour, told The Broadway Show. "This was a lot of people's firsts. One of the things I love about Disney on Broadway is that they create the first theatergoer, basically, with how young their audiences are. People really carry that with them. It means everything."

"There's a reason why this was the first Disney theatrical show and it's still around," said Kyra Belle Johnson, who plays Belle. (Yes, her middle name is Belle.) "It is so well written. The music is gorgeous. It's really timeless. Really, really timeless."

