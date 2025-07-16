Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Urie and Jenn Harris to Join Jinkx Monsoon in Oh, Mary! on Broadway

Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Urie and Jenn Harris will join the Broadway cast of Oh, Mary! as Mary’s Husband, Mary’s Teacher and Mary’s Chaperone, respectively. Alongside Jinkx Monsoon, who will be the show's next title star, all four will perform from August 4 through September 28. Nanjiani and Harris make their Broadway debuts with the production.

2025 Tony nominee Conrad Ricamora, James Scully and Bianca Leigh, who originated their roles both off-Broadway and on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre, along with the current Mary Todd Lincoln, Tituss Burgess, will play their final performances on August 2. Tony Macht (Mary’s Husband’s Assistant/Kyle) will remain with the company through September 28.

Nanjiani is an Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer, actor and comedian best known for The Big Sick, Marvel’s Eternals and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Urie was recently nominated for a 2025 Emmy Award for his role on the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, and has been seen on Broadway in Once Upon a Mattress, Spamalot, Torch Song and more. Harris originated the role of Clarice Starling in Silence! The Musical, and has appeared in the film American Fiction and the CBS series Elsbeth.

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in February 2024 before opening on Broadway in July 2024.