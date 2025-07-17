Cayleigh Capaldi, Kevin Earley and Christiane Noll to Lead The Sound of Music North American Tour

Principal casting is set for the North American tour of The Sound of Music, directed by Jack O'Brien. The production will launch at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY from September 5-6, and tour North America for multiple seasons, playing multi-week and week-long engagements.

Cayleigh Capaldi (Titanique) and Kevin Earley (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends) will star as Maria Rainer and Captain George von Trapp, respectively. The cast will also feature Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll as Mother Abbess, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp and Ian Coursey as Rolf Gruber. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

The creative team includes associate director Matt Lenz, choreographer Danny Mefford, music supervisor Andy Einhorn, set designer Douglas W. Schmidt, costume designer Jane Greenwood and lightning designer Natasha Katz.

The Sound of Music has music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1959 and was turned into an Oscar-winning film in 1965, one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.