RuPaul's Drag Race Star Onya Nurve and Noah Silverman to Star in Kinky Boots on Tour

by Darryn King • Jul 17, 2025
Justin Woody "Onya Nurve" and Noah Silverman
(Photos c/o Allied Global Marketing)

Justin Woody, best known as drag queen Onya Nurve, will take on the role of Lola in the North American tour of Kinky Boots, alongside Noah Silverman as Charlie Price. The tour kicks off on November 19, in Elmira, NY.

Woody was the season 17 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Silverman appeared in the national tour of The Book of Mormon.

Kinky Boots follows Charlie Price, who reluctantly inherits his father's failing shoe factory. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

A Tony winner for Best Musical, Kinky Boots has a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

