Odds & Ends: Carmen Cusack in Bull Durham, ASL Waitress and Arian Moayed’s Marvel Return

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Carmen Cusack and Nik Walker to Star in Bull Durham at Paper Mill

Paper Mill Playhouse is stepping up to the plate with Bull Durham, a musical based on the 1988 film, starring Tony nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star) as Annie Savoy and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Crash Davis. The two stars previously played the romantic leads (made famous by Susan Sarandon and Kevin Costner on screen) at Theatre Raleigh in Durham, North Carolina in 2024. Directed by Marc Bruni (The Great Gatsby), the show runs October 2 to November 2 in Millburn, NJ. The musical, which has been circling Broadway for over a decade, features a book by original screenwriter Ron Shelton and music by Susan Werner. Also in the cast: Will Savarese as Nuke LaLoosh, Ashlyn Maddox, James Moye, Joel Ashur and Nick Wyman. Tickets go on sale August 4 at PaperMill.org.

Cast of Real Women Have Curves to Sign Cast Album at Drama Book Shop

The cast of Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will appear at The Drama Book Shop on Thursday, July 31 at 3PM for a CD signing celebrating the Ghostlight Records cast album. Participating cast members include Tatianna Córdoba, Florencia Cuenca, Aline Mayagoitia, Mauricio Mendoza and composer Benjamin Velez. The album—available now digitally and out on CD July 25—includes a 28-page booklet with lyrics and photos. The show recently wrapped its Broadway run at the James Earl Jones Theatre. A pre-ordered album and reserved ticket are required for entry. Reserve your spot here..

Deaf Broadway to Bring Waitress to Life in ASL at Lincoln Center

Deaf Broadway will present a free ASL performance of Waitress: The Musical at Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park on Wednesday, July 23 at 8PM. Part of Summer for the City, the event features a full Deaf cast signing to the original Broadway cast album, with English captions. Directed by Sandra Mae Frank, the piece follows past Deaf Broadway stagings of Rent, Once on This Island and Company. The group was founded during the pandemic to make musical theater more accessible to Deaf audiences. Visit LincolnCenter.org for more information.

Arian Moayed Returns to the MCU in Wonder Man

As first reported by Deadline, two-time Tony nominee Arian Moayed will reprise his Marvel role as Agent Cleary in Wonder Man, premiering this December on Disney+. The character, part of the Department of Damage Control, previously appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel. Moayed is best known on screen as Stewy in Succession and on Broadway for his Tony-nominated roles in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo and A Doll’s House opposite Jessica Chastain.

Jack O’Brien Launches Podcast Notes With Jack

Six-time Tony-winning director Jack O’Brien is stepping behind the mic with Notes With Jack, a new weekly podcast launching July 16. Co-hosted with screenwriter Alan Fox, each episode begins with a moment from O’Brien’s career before diving into unfiltered conversation about craft, mentorship and the creative life. Stories from Ghosts at Lincoln Center and Shucked in London are featured, with more to come as O’Brien launches the new national tour of The Sound of Music at the Kennedy Center on September 9. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and at NotesWithJack.com.