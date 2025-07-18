 Skip to main content
First Look Photos: Chiara Aurelia Takes Over for Sadie Sink in Broadway’s John Proctor is the Villain

First Look
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 18, 2025
Chiara Aurelia in "John Proctor is the Villain"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Here's a first look at Chiara Aurelia as Shelby Holcomb in John Proctor is the Villain. She made her Broadway debut in the Lorde-soundtracked coming-of-age play at the Booth Theatre on July 15, taking over the role from original star Sadie Sink.

The show, written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Danya Taymor. also stars Nihar DuvvuriGabriel EbertMolly GriggsMaggie KuntzHagan OliverasMorgan ScottFina Strazza and Amalia Yoo. Production photos featuring Aurelia in the role have just been released.

Check out the pics below.

Chiara Aurelia as Shelby Holcomb in John Proctor is the Villain (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Chiara Aurelia as Shelby Holcomb and Amalia Yoo as Raelynn Nix in John Proctor is the Villain (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Fina Strazza as Beth Powell, Gabriel Ebert as Carter Smith and Chiara Aurelia as Shelby Holcomb in John Proctor is the Villain (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Chiara Aurelia as Shelby and Amalia Yoo as Raelynn Nix in John Proctor is the Villain (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Amalia Yoo as Raelynn Nix and Chiara Aurelia as Shelby Holcomb in John Proctor is the Villain (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

