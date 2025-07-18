 Skip to main content
Surprise, Bitch: John Proctor is the Villain Movie in the Works; Sadie Sink to Executive Produce

by Darryn King • Jul 18, 2025
The Tony-nominated coming-of-age play John Proctor is the Villain is to be adapted into a movie with its Tony-nominated star Sadie Sink executive producing. As reported by Hollywood Reporter, Tina Fey and Marc Platt will produce the film for Universal. Playwright Kimberly Bellflower will adapt her play for the screen.

No casting or further details have been announced.

The play, written by Belflower, directed by Danya Taymor and currently playing Broadway's Booth Theatre, centers on five young women, a falling out between friends and a classroom dissection of The Crucible. It currently stars Chiara AureliaNihar DuvvuriGabriel EbertMolly GriggsMaggie KuntzHagan OliverasMorgan ScottFina Strazza and Amalia Yoo. The Broadway production earned seven 2025 Tony Award nominations, including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play, as well as performance nominations for Sink (who originated the role now played by Aurelia), Strazza and Ebert.

Performances run through August 31.

