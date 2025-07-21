 Skip to main content
Broadway's John Proctor is the Villain, Starring Chiara Aurelia, Extends for Final Time

by Darryn King • Jul 21, 2025
Chiara Aurelia and Amalia Yoo in "John Proctor is the Villain"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Class will be in session a while longer. John Proctor is the Villainstarring Chiara Aurelia in her Broadway debut, has extended for the third and final time. The coming-of-age play will now run through September 7 at the Booth Theatre.

The news comes just a few days after the announcement that the play, written by Kimberly Belflower, is to be adapted into a film, produced by Tina Fey, Marc Platt and its original star Sadie Sink.

John Proctor is the Villain also features Nihar Duvvuri, Gabriel EbertMolly GriggsMaggie KuntzHagan OliverasMorgan Scott, Fina Strazza and Amalia Yoo. 

Directed by Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain earned seven 2025 Tony Award nominations, including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play, as well as performance nominations for Sink, Strazza and Ebert.

Five young women—fueled by pop music, optimism and fury—clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.

