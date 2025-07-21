Broadway's John Proctor is the Villain, Starring Chiara Aurelia, Extends for Final Time

Class will be in session a while longer. John Proctor is the Villain, starring Chiara Aurelia in her Broadway debut, has extended for the third and final time. The coming-of-age play will now run through September 7 at the Booth Theatre.

The news comes just a few days after the announcement that the play, written by Kimberly Belflower, is to be adapted into a film, produced by Tina Fey, Marc Platt and its original star Sadie Sink.

John Proctor is the Villain also features Nihar Duvvuri, Gabriel Ebert, Molly Griggs, Maggie Kuntz, Hagan Oliveras, Morgan Scott, Fina Strazza and Amalia Yoo.

Directed by Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain earned seven 2025 Tony Award nominations, including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play, as well as performance nominations for Sink, Strazza and Ebert.

Five young women—fueled by pop music, optimism and fury—clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.