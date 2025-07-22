Alysha Deslorieux, Ken Wulf Clark and More to Lead North American Tour of The Notebook

The full cast is set for the North American tour of The Notebook, launching in September at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio. The production will continue on to over 30 cities in its first year, including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, DC.

The Notebook will star Sharon Catherine Brown as Older Allie and Beau Gravitte as Older Noah, Alysha Deslorieux as Middle Allie and Ken Wulf Clark as Middle Noah, and Chloë Cheers as Younger Allie and Kyle Mangold as Younger Noah. They are joined by Anne Tolpegin as Mother/Nurse Lori and Connor Richardson as Johnny. Playing various roles are Nick Brogan, Jesse Corbin, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Rayna Hickman, Makena Jackson, Caleb Mathura, Aaron Ramey, Shari Washington Rhone, Samantha Rios, Grace Ohwensadeyo Rundberg, Emily Somé and Joe Verga.

Allie and Noah are two people from different worlds who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks and its subsequent 2004 film, the musical adaptation of The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a Tony-nominated book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter. Michael Greif and Schele Williams direct with choreography by Katie Spelman.

The show ran on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre from March 2024 to December 2024 following a world-premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in fall 2022.