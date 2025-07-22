Tickets Now on Sale for Romy & Michele: The Musical, Taking You Back to the '90s This Fall

Tickets are now on sale for Romy & Michele: The Musical, opening off-Broadway this fall. Performances begin October 14 at Stage 42, with an official opening night set for October 28.

The musical is based on the 1997 screwball comedy Romy & Michele's High School Reunion, which famously starred Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow as the title besties. The production features a book by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff, music and lyrics by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay inspired by ’80s and ’90s pop, with orchestrations by Keith Harrison Dworkin. Kristin Hanggi directs.



For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. When Romy and Michele are invited to their 10-year high school reunion Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy, very reluctantly, agrees to go but only if they come up with something to impress their classmates. To this end the two hatch an outrageous scheme to totally reinvent themselves.

Cast and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.