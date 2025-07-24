McFly Files (Lucas' Version) with Back to the Future's Lucas Hallauer, Episode 1: We're Back! (In Time)

On the 40th anniversary of the Back to the Future movie, a new Marty McFly is picking up the vlog camera. Lucas Hallauer, who stars in the national tour of Back to the Future: The Musical, is taking fans behind the scenes in a brand-new, monthly edition of Broadway.com’s vlog series, The McFly Files.

In episode one, we get to know a little more about our host and how he found himself traveling by DeLorean all across North America. Hallauer also takes us backstage to meet a few of his costars, including his Doc Brown, David Josefsberg, and his onstage mom, Zan Berube, who we later follow to Boston's Fenway Park where she slays the National Anthem. And in between offstage antics, the cast commemorates the 40th anniversary of the film that started it all.

Keep checking in over the next few months as Hallauer drops in with more dispatches from the road. (Of course, where they're going, they don't need roads...)