Mamma Mia! Comes Home to Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre Tonight

Mamma Mia!, the musical set to ABBA's greatest hits, begins its return engagement at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on August 2. The show will run for six months through February 1, 2026, with an official opening set for August 14.

The Broadway cast features Christine Sherrill as Donna, Amy Weaver as Sophie, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael and Grant Reynolds as Sky.

The ensemble includes Lena Owens as Lisa, Justin Sudderth as Pepper, Ethan Van Slyke as Eddie, Haley Wright as Ali, Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Collin J. Bradley, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Jordan De Leon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Stephanie Genito, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn and George Vickers V.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited decades ago. Songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money” and “Take a Chance on Me” feature in a feel-good celebration of love, family and friendship.

Mamma Mia! features music and lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus and a book by Catherine Johnson. The return engagement reunites the original Broadway creative team with direction by Phyllida Lloyd, choreography by Anthony Van Laast, production design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

The original Broadway production opened in 2001 and ran for 14 years at the Winter Garden and eventually the Broadhurst Theatre. It is the ninth-longest running show of all time.