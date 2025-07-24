 Skip to main content
Walk to Work with L. Steven Taylor, The Lion King's Longtime Mufasa and Appreciator of Childlike Wonder

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 24, 2025
Charlie Cooper and L. Steven Taylor

Fifteen years ago, L. Steven Taylor joined The Lion King on Broadway. He’s been stalking the Pride Lands ever since, including in the show’s national tour and, for the last 10 years, as Mufasa.

With a degree in early childhood education—and being heavily involved in the Disney Musicals in Schools program—Taylor has thoughts on why the show continues to resonate with younger audiences. “It’s the wonder of it, right? I think, as adults, that is something that we forget about. [But] you know, the kids see it.”

Charlie Cooper joined Taylor on his walk to work at the Minskoff Theatre. Check out the video below.

