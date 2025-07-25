The Outsiders Announces Casting and Full Route for North American Tour

Principal casting has been announced for the first year of the North American tour of The Outsiders, the musical based on S.E. Hinton’s novel and the 1983 film. The full route for the leg has also been announced: The tour will tech and launch at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY, before its official opening in Tulsa, OK—where the story is set—on October 8 at Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Leading the cast of The Outsiders are Nolan White as Ponyboy Curtis, Bonale Fambrini as Johnny Cade, Tyler Jordan Wesley as Dallas Winston, Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis, Corbin Drew Ross as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Hearn as Cherry Valance, Jaydon Nget as Two-Bit, Mark Doyle as Bob, and Jackson Reagin as Paul. At certain performances, Jordan DeAndre Williams will play the role of Ponyboy Curtis.



“This is an incredible group of talented actors that we’re delighted to introduce to North America beginning this fall,” said producer Matthew Rego of The Araca Group. “We can’t wait for audiences to experience the heart and soul this company will bring to S.E. Hinton’s timeless story".

The Outsiders centers on the Tulsan adolescents Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family as they fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma. Directed by Danya Taymor, the show has a book co-written by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, a score by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine and choreography by Rick and Jeff Kuperman. The musical opened on Broadway April 11, 2024 and was the winner of four 2024 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Direction.