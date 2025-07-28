Suffs National Tour Announces Cast and Route

Casting has been announced for the national tour of Suffs, along with the route for its first year. The musical, telling the story of the fight for the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, with Tony-winning book, music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, will have its first public performance on September 8 at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, WA, and will officially open at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle on September 19.

The tour cast will feature Maya Keleher as Alice Paul, Danyel Fulton as Ida B. Wells, Marya Grandy as Carrie Chapman Catt, Jenny Ashman as President Woodrow Wilson, Monica Tulia Ramirez as Inez Milholland, Gwynne Wood as Lucy Burns, Joyce Meimei Zheng as Ruza Wenclawska, Livvy Marcus as Doris Stevens, Trisha Jeffrey as Mary Church Terrell, Brandi Porter as Dudley Malone, Laura Stracko as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn, Tami Dahbura as Mollie Hay and Victoria Lauren Pekel as Phyllis Terrell/Robin. Rounding out the company are Abigail Aziz, Ariana Burks, Annalese Fusaro, Lucy Godínez, Marissa Hecker, Amanda K. Lopez, Merrill Peiffer, Jenna Lea Rosen and Gretchen Shope.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to share Shaina’s acclaimed, Tony Award-winning musical with audiences across the country this coming season,” said producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman in a joint statement. “The entertaining and inspiring story of the suffragists’ fight for the right to vote remains as timely as ever.”

It's 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists—“Suffs,” as they call themselves—and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight.

Leigh Silverman directed the Broadway production, which won two 2024 Tony Awards for Taub's original book and score.