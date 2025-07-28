First Look Photos: Brenda Pressley Joins Purpose On Broadway

Here's a first look at Brenda Pressley as Claudine Jasper in Purpose on Broadway. She joined the ensemble of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Tony and Pulitzer-winning family drama on July 15, replacing the production's original Tony-nominated Claudine, LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Pressley joins the ensemble featuring Tony winner Kara Young, Jon Michael Hill, Harry Lennix, Glenn Davis and Alana Arenas. Directed by Phylicia Rashad, Purpose will run at the Hayes Theater through August 31.

Check out the pics below.

Jon Michael Hill and Brenda Pressley in Purpose (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Glenn Davis and Brenda Pressley in Purpose (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)