First Look Photos: Brenda Pressley Joins Purpose On Broadway

First Look
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 28, 2025
Brenda Pressley in "Purpose"
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Here's a first look at Brenda Pressley as Claudine Jasper in Purpose on Broadway. She joined the ensemble of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Tony and Pulitzer-winning family drama on July 15, replacing the production's original Tony-nominated Claudine, LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Pressley joins the ensemble featuring Tony winner Kara YoungJon Michael HillHarry LennixGlenn Davis and Alana Arenas. Directed by Phylicia RashadPurpose will run at the Hayes Theater through August 31.

Check out the pics below.

Jon Michael Hill and Brenda Pressley in Purpose (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
Glenn Davis and Brenda Pressley in Purpose (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
Jon Michael Hill and Brenda Pressley in Purpose (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

