The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal Earns 2025 NY Emmy Nominations

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 29, 2025
Paul Wontorek, Tamsen Fadal, Perry Sook, Charlie Cooper
(Photo by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com)

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the weekly nationally-syndicated, Broadway-focused TV program, has been honored by the New York Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with two 2025 New York Emmy Award nominations.

Tamsen Fadal is nominated in the Program Host/Moderator category, while Broadway’s Biggest Night: The Party After the Party, the show's episode following the 2024 Tony Awards, was nominated in the category Special Event Coverage - Edited. 

The episode featured interviews with several of the evening's Tony winners (including Jeremy StrongDaniel Radcliffe and Maleah Joi Moon) moments after the actors accepted their awards, plus further interviews with Tony winners (including Jonathan GroffKara Young and Sarah Paulson) conducted by Fadal and Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek at the Carlyle Hotel.

The crew for the episode comprised Zack R. Smith (Director), Ryan Windess (Director of Photography), Paul Wontorek (Executive Producer/Correspondent), Beth Stevens (Executive Producer/Correspondent), Charlie Cooper (Correspondent), Perry Sook (Correspondent), Caitlin Moynihan (Senior Producer), Lindsey Sullivan (Senior Producer), Frank J. Oliva (Set Design), Paul Radassao (Lighting Design), Shaun Copeland (Camera), Gregory Keras (Camera), Anton Ponomarev (Camera) and Nick Shakra (Camera).

The Broadway Show features Fadal as host, Paul Wontorek as chief correspondent and Charlie Cooper, Perry Sook and Beth Stevens as correspondents. Tamsen Fadal, John Gore, Rich Jaffe, Lauren Reid and Bob Bucci serve as executive producers, with Caitlin Moynihan and Lindsey Sullivan as senior producers on the series, which is co-produced by Broadway.com’s parent company, the John Gore Organization.

Check out the nominated episode below.

