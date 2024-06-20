Inside the Carlyle After Party and More on a Special Tony Awards Episode of The Broadway Show

Paul Wontorek, Tamsen Fadal, Charlie Cooper and Perry Sook at the Carlyle Hotel (Photo by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com)

The 77th Annual Tony Awards were held on June 16 at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater and The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal was on site to capture the excitement with the stars of the season and the newly crowned winners.

To kick things off, host Fadal recaps the productions that took home the night’s biggest prizes. Plus, catch up with a few of the 2024 Tony winners—including Jeremy Strong, Daniel Radcliffe and Maleah Joi Moon—just moments after the actors accepted their awards.

Fadal and Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek then hit the Carlyle Hotel to talk with the stars at the hottest Tony Awards after party. Watch them sit down with Tony winners Jonathan Groff, Kara Young, Sarah Paulson and more in the middle of the late-night revelry.

Correspondent Charlie Cooper and style expert George Brescia then break down the Tony fashions, picking out their favorite looks from the blue carpet.

Cabaret icons Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch welcome Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook into Bemelmans Bar where the performers prepare to entertain the Carlyle partygoers. Hear them chat about what it’s like to play this glamorous gig.

Hot on the heels of the Tony Awards are the Jimmy Awards, coming to the Minskoff Theatre on June 24. Follow The Broadway Show’s latest stop along the Road to the Jimmys with Joan Squires, who brings Broadway to the musical theater students of Nebraska as Omaha Performing Arts President.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 12PM ET on Thursday, June 20 before it airs Saturday, June 22 at 7:30 PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.