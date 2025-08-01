 Skip to main content
Jeff Ross Brings Life, Laughs and Legacy to His Broadway Solo Show Take a Banana for the Ride

The Broadway Show
by Hayley Levitt • Aug 1, 2025
Jeff Ross

"You think Mufasa dying was emotional? Wait 'til you see my show."

Jeff Ross, known in insult comedy circles as the Roastmaster General, is bringing his autobiographical solo show Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride to Broadway's Nederlander Theatre, beginning August 5. And just because he's bringing all the feelings with him doesn't mean the comedy stays home. "I want to have the edgiest jokes on Broadway," Ross tells The Broadway Show, promising laughs that will still make you shift in your seat. But this time, he has a more magnanimous motivation. "I want to sort of show you that if you can find a way to laugh at the hardest things in life, you might actually survive—You might thrive."

Watch the full video below.

