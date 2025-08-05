James Monroe Iglehart Kicks Off His & Juliet Summer as Broadway's New Lance

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart joins the Broadway cast of & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on August 5. He kicks off a limited 13-week engagement as Lance through November 2, taking over for Joey Fatone, who played his final performance on July 31.

Iglehart was most recently seen on Broadway as Louis Armstrong in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, a role for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway credits include Hamilton, Spamalot and his Tony Award-winning performance as Genie in Aladdin.

In addition to Fatone, the current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Gianna Harris as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Liam Pearce as Romeo, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique and Nathan Levy as François. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier and Romy Vuksan complete the cast. TikTok star Cheryl Porter makes her Broadway debut as Angélique August 7.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, & Juliet features a soundtrack packed with Max Martin pop hits including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "I Want It That Way," "Confident" and more. The show has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.