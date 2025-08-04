Brandon J. Dirden Joins Waiting for Godot, Starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter; Design Team Revealed

Casting is complete for Broadway’s Waiting for Godot. Brandon J. Dirden will join Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the Samuel Beckett classic, directed by Tony winner Jamie Lloyd. Performances will begin at the Hudson Theatre on September 13, with opening night set for September 28. The limited engagement runs through January 4, 2026.

Dirden, who will play Pozzo, starred on Broadway in Take Me Out, Skeleton Crew, All The Way and August Wilson’s Jitney.

He joins the previously announced Michael Patrick Thornton as Lucky. The cast also features Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams, who will share the role of the Boy. The cast is completed by understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio.

The design team for the show features Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Jon Clark (lighting design), Ben and Max Ringham (sound design), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Jim Carnahan CSA & Liz Fraser CSA (casting director) and Johnny Milani (production stage manager). The creative team also includes Conner Wilson (associate director); Grace Laubacher, Lily Tomasic and Wilson Chin (associate scenic design); Ricky Lurie and Jess Gersz (co-associate costume design), Jessica Creager (associate lighting design), Christopher Cronin (associate sound design) and Veronica Lee (stage manager).

Waiting for Godot originally premiered in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, It has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years.